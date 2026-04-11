AFP
Explained: Why Michael Oliver awarded controversial penalty to Arsenal against Bournemouth after Ryan Christie handball as Premier League provides update
Disputed handball sparks major debate
Arsenal found themselves under early pressure at the Emirates Stadium after Bournemouth struck first through Junior Kroupi in the 17th minute, stunning the home crowd and forcing Mikel Arteta’s side to respond quickly. The pivotal moment arrived midway through the first half when referee Oliver awarded Arsenal a penalty. The official judged that Bournemouth midfielder Christie had handled the ball inside the penalty area, triggering immediate protests from the visiting players and staff. VAR reviewed the incident but ultimately supported Oliver’s decision.
Premier League explains VAR confirmation
The Premier League’s Match Centre account later issued a statement on X clarifying why the decision stood after video review. According to the league’s explanation, the positioning of Christie’s arm played a key role in the decision. Because the arm was considered to be in an unnatural position, officials determined that the contact with the ball met the threshold required for a handball offence.
“The referee’s call of penalty for handball was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that Christie’s arm was raised away from his body,” the statement read.
Arsenal lose at home
Viktor Gyokeres stepped up to take the penalty and calmly converted it to make it 1-1. However, the Gunners missed several chances in the second half and were punished by Alex Scott in the 74th minute, scoring through Evanilson's assist to restore the visitors' lead. Arsenal were unable to equalise in the remaining time and suffered a 2-1 defeat in front of their home fans.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
This victory brings Bournemouth into the top half and boosts their European hopes with a club-record 12th unbeaten Premier League game. Meanwhile, Arsenal's title hopes are under threat as they remain top of the Premier League table, but now have 70 points from 32 matches, just nine ahead of Manchester City, who have played just 30 matches and take on the Gunners next weekend.