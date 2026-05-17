AFP
Michael Carrick expecting permanent Man Utd manager announcement 'in a few days' as he pays tribute to record-equalling Bruno Fernandes
Carrick provides update on United future
According to The Independent, Carrick has reached a broad agreement to stay on as permanent United boss, but he stopped short of confirming that news on Sunday. United hung on for a win over Forest that sealed third place in the table. Luke Shaw opened the scoring before Morato levelled for Forest. Matheus Cunha quickly restored the hosts' lead, and Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-1. Although Morgan Gibbs-White reduced the deficit late on, United held firm. Following the final whistle, the 44-year-old addressed the Old Trafford crowd, expressing his hope for many more big moments to come. Later, speaking to the media, he provided an update on the managerial situation. "Over the coming days there’ll be clarity in the situation. Today what was important was the game and getting the right result, and about some individuals as well. Whatever news there is going to be, I’m sure you’ll get it in a few days," he said.
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Fernandes joins Premier League royalty
While the managerial situation dominated discussions, Fernandes cemented his legacy by providing his 20th league assist of the season, setting up Mbeumo in the 75th minute for United's vital third goal. This remarkable achievement matches the single-season record jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. Carrick was immensely proud of how his captain handled the mounting pressure during the match. "I think he’s dealt with it really well," the manager stated. "Watching from the sides you’re thinking ‘What’s going through his head? Is he looking for the pass? Is he looking to score? Is he second-guessing it?’. I think he coped with it fantastically well. It was a really nice moment for everybody and credit to him."
Carrick transforms United after Amorim era
Carrick's impressive impact at Old Trafford has rescued the club from a dismal spell under former manager Ruben Amorim. Before departing in January, Amorim oversaw 20 Premier League matches in the 2025-26 campaign, managing only eight wins, seven draws, and five defeats. In stark contrast, Carrick has completely transformed United's fortunes since taking the helm. The interim boss has guided his team through 16 league fixtures, achieving an outstanding record of 11 victories, three draws, and just two losses. This remarkable turnaround has ultimately saved United's season and provided the foundation for their return to the Champions League.
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Looking ahead to the next campaign
With third place securely locked in, United are now poised to begin their summer recruitment planning under Carrick's anticipated permanent leadership. Attention will quickly shift to the upcoming transfer window as the club aim to mount a title challenge against Arsenal and Manchester City and compete in the latter stages of the Champions League next season.