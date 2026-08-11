"If anyone makes a mistake, they will pay heavily. We do not accept that there can be errors from an ethical point of view": Domenico Messina, the new technical director of the Italian Referees' Association, told ANSA at the Cascia training camp, setting out a clear line on the conduct expected of match officials for the new season.





He also addressed the issue of phone calls and outside relationships, which sat at the centre of controversy last season, and ruled out the need for a new code of conduct.





"There is no need for it," he stressed, "because the protocol already exists. It is in every referee's DNA to have conduct and ethics suited to the role they perform."





Drawing a clear distinction between mistakes on the pitch and those involving personal conduct, the AIA's new technical director said: "We will be tolerant in the sense of trying to understand where a technical mistake comes from," he explained, "because the referee makes mistakes on the pitch, but from the point of view of ethics, conduct, clarity and transparency, there will be no tolerance for any referee."