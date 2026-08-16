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كريم بنزيما - الهلالai - Gemini
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Mercato madness: Al-Hilal outmanoeuvre everyone and Benzema is a major crisis!

FEATURES
Al Hilal
K. Benzema
Saudi Arabia
France

What awaits the leader of Asia?

Al-Hilal have entered a decisive phase in the summer transfer market. The management of "the Boss" now face a set of interconnected files that could completely change the shape of the team over the coming days, from strengthening the attack, through the future of some of their stars, to the names who could leave the moment new deals arrive.

The squad, in the eyes of the club, has not yet taken the shape the coaching staff want. So the management continue to push hard to fill the gaps. The most complicated file appears to concern Frenchman Karim Benzema, whose future with the team is clouded by doubts, while Nigeria's Victor Osimhen emerges as a main target to strengthen the striker position.

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  • Galatasaray-vs-Corum-FK-1st-week-Trendyol-Super-League-2026-27AFP

    Benzema and Osimhen: a crisis at the heart of Al-Hilal

    Al-Hilal are hunting for a new striker to replace Benzema, with talk of a possible financial settlement that would end the relationship between the two parties. The path is far from easy. The player is insisting on every penny of his financial dues under the terms of his departure.

    This is where the real crisis emerges for the Al-Hilal management. Getting rid of Benzema is not simply a technical decision. It is a financial matter that demands full agreement between both sides, particularly as the French star shows no sign of leaving without pocketing all his wages. That could complicate any deal and force the management to find a formula that keeps the player happy while protecting the club's interests.

    Read also: Al-Ittihad at a crossroads: has the dream ended before it began?

    Clear that obstacle and attention turns straight to Victor Osimhen, the priority target to reinforce the striker position. Landing a forward of the Nigerian's calibre would transform the front line. First, though, Al-Hilal must close the Benzema file and agree the terms of his exit.

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  • Pedro Neto opens the door to Malcom's departure

    The story does not end at centre-forward. Al-Hilal also want to strengthen the right wing, and they appear to have turned their attention to Portugal's Pedro Neto, one of the most prominent options on the table to reinforce the attacking line.

    Should Al-Hilal land Neto, the door will open for Brazilian Malcom to leave. He has already agreed personal terms with Al-Diriyah on a three-season contract, and Al-Hilal's approval remains the decisive step to complete the move.

    Even the Malcom deal does not proceed in isolation from the new signing. Al-Hilal do not want to lose a foreign player before guaranteeing his replacement, which makes finalising Neto an essential condition for clearing the Brazilian winger's move to Al-Diriyah.

    This is not only about Al-Hilal's approval. The club also want to arrange the files correctly, reaching a point where Malcom departs without leaving a gap in the squad while landing a new winger capable of providing the required addition.

  • FBL-KSA-NASAR-HILALAFP

    Al-Hilal facing an ideal scenario

    Land both Osimhen and Pedro Neto, sort out the Benzema situation in a way that protects the club's interests, and "the Boss" will have almost completely reshaped its squad to match its technical needs, offloading certain names and bringing in strong attacking reinforcements.

    What stands out even more is the precision behind these moves. Signing Osimhen first hinges on resolving the Benzema situation, while landing Neto opens the door for Malcom to leave. Every deal is tied to another. None can be handled in isolation.

    The coming days, then, promise plenty of intrigue, and they could hand Al-Hilal an entirely new look. This is not just a hunt for new players. It is an attempt to reorganise the whole squad without leaving a single position vacant.

    Pull off this string of moves and the club will have settled its core needs, firing a strong message to every rival before the window closes.

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