Meeting between referees and Serie A clubs: the aim is to increase effective playing time in matches

The main rule changes for the 2026/2027 football championship were at the centre of a meeting led by AIA technical director Domenico Messina and refereeing selector Daniele Orsato, with representatives from the 20 Serie A clubs and senior Serie A league officials in attendance.





"It is essential that before kick-off all the necessary technical information is provided, especially regarding the regulatory changes introduced in this sporting season," Messina said, as reported by ANSA . "We will always be ready to provide any clarification on the application of the rules and their interpretation, for ever greater clarity and a fruitful mutual relationship."





"Many of the changes introduced will concern stoppages in play, with the aim of increasing effective playing time and making matches even more dynamic and entertaining," said Serie A League CEO Luigi De Siervo . "The meeting was an important opportunity for discussion and to update the clubs' technical departments, who will now be able to arrive prepared for the start of the league season, with a clear and shared understanding of the new regulatory provisions. The collaboration between the Lega Calcio Serie A and the AIA on these issues is fundamental to ensuring the best application of the new rules and guiding Italian football towards an increasingly fluid and intense game."



