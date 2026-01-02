GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in response to Bafana Bafana crossing swords with Cameroon in this Last-16 showdown.
‘Mbekezeli Mbokazi vs Bryan Mbeumo! If Hugo Broos can only give enough time to Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha as a number 10, Bafana Bafana should start packing their luggage at 2025 AFCON, South Africa will really suffer against Cameroon’ - Fans
Impressive and strong Bafana
Bafana bafana are too strong for me, I was impressed when they pressed Egypt for the entire 45 minutes, they proved me right to be the strongest candidate for the AFCON - Shaba Thathane Typhoon
Not impressive against 10 men
Pressing 10 men and a goal down and failed to scored they were disappointing - Orphan Gondwe
Bafana will go through
As I watched AFCON the team which is dangerous is Morocco, Cameroon are not scary, South Africa will go through via penalties as the match will end in a draw - Sydney Gondwe
Strong but slow Cameroon
I trust Bafana Bafana to turn up the heat. Cameroonians are strong but slower, while Bafana is technical and speedy. Cameroon was defeated by DRC last month and struggled against Mozambique last night. Bring it on NO DNA RSA - A True Venda Son
Indomitable Lions know how to roar
🦁🔥 Knockout time! Cameroon 🇨🇲 step into familiar territory — when it’s do-or-die, the Indomitable Lions know how to roar. 🔥- Indomitable Sports Hub
The underdog always comes out on top
The underdog always comes out on top in these kind of games.💯🤞 - Refreshing Places In the World
Bafana will suffer vs Cameroon
South Africa will really suffer against Cameroon!!! Anyway anyone can qualify - Tony Kankam
No need to fear Cameroon
Nothing to fear, Cameroon, I watched them playing a goalless draw with Eswatini here at Mbombela...Bafana will eliminate them (watch this space) - Patrick Gcweka
Mbokazi vs Mbuemo
They should start packing their luggage - James Mdu Molutsoane
Why not Nigeria again - Sumbo Akinshola Eyiomo
Mbokazi vs Mbeumo - Djraskiller Raskiller
Mofokeng, Nkota, Mokoena brilliance can wil game for Bafana
The individual brilliance can win us this encounter, we need Rele, Appolis, Nkota and Mokoena as well as Moremi Williams, Mudau, Ndamane and TLB as well as Sibisi - Ditiro Seerane
Broos should play Mbatha as number 10
And if coach can only give enough time to Mbatha as a number 10 and let Mokoena and Sithole as he is defensive, trust me, because Mbatha can assist, shoot and mark also as an attacking MF - Liso Fileyo