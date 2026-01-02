+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

‘Mbekezeli Mbokazi vs Bryan Mbeumo! If Hugo Broos can only give enough time to Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha as a number 10, Bafana Bafana should start packing their luggage at 2025 AFCON, South Africa will really suffer against Cameroon’ - Fans

South Africa face the Indomitable Lions in a 2025 AFCON Round of 16 match at Al Medina Stadium on Sunday. It is a match both sides know that there is a high possibility the winner will face hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals. Fans have reacted with much interest in this pairing between Hugo Broos' side and the Central Africans.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in response to Bafana Bafana crossing swords with Cameroon in this Last-16 showdown.  

    Impressive and strong Bafana

    Bafana bafana are too strong for me, I was impressed when they pressed Egypt for the entire 45 minutes, they proved me right to be the strongest candidate for the AFCON -  Shaba Thathane Typhoon

    Not impressive against 10 men

    Pressing 10 men and a goal down and failed to scored they were disappointing - Orphan Gondwe

    Bafana will go through

    As I watched AFCON the team which is dangerous is Morocco, Cameroon are not scary, South Africa will go through via penalties as the match will end in a draw - Sydney Gondwe 

    Strong but slow Cameroon

    I trust Bafana Bafana to turn up the heat. Cameroonians are strong but slower, while Bafana is technical and speedy. Cameroon was defeated by DRC last month and struggled against Mozambique last night. Bring it on NO DNA RSA - A True Venda Son

    Indomitable Lions know how to roar

    🦁🔥 Knockout time! Cameroon 🇨🇲 step into familiar territory — when it’s do-or-die, the Indomitable Lions know how to roar. 🔥- Indomitable Sports Hub 

    The underdog always comes out on top

    The underdog always comes out on top in these kind of games.💯🤞 - Refreshing Places In the World

    Bafana will suffer vs Cameroon

    South Africa will really suffer against Cameroon!!! Anyway anyone can qualify - Tony Kankam 

    No need to fear Cameroon

    Nothing to fear, Cameroon, I watched them playing a goalless draw with Eswatini here at Mbombela...Bafana will eliminate them (watch this space) - Patrick Gcweka 

    Mbokazi vs Mbuemo

    They should start packing their luggage - James Mdu Molutsoane

    Why not Nigeria again - Sumbo Akinshola Eyiomo

    Mbokazi vs Mbeumo - Djraskiller Raskiller

    Mofokeng, Nkota, Mokoena brilliance can wil game for Bafana

    The individual brilliance can win us this encounter, we need Rele, Appolis, Nkota and Mokoena as well as Moremi Williams, Mudau, Ndamane and TLB as well as Sibisi - Ditiro Seerane

    Broos should play Mbatha as number 10

    And if coach can only give enough time to Mbatha as a number 10 and let Mokoena and Sithole as he is defensive, trust me, because Mbatha can assist, shoot and mark also as an attacking MF - Liso Fileyo 

