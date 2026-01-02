‘Mbekezeli Mbokazi vs Bryan Mbeumo! If Hugo Broos can only give enough time to Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha as a number 10, Bafana Bafana should start packing their luggage at 2025 AFCON, South Africa will really suffer against Cameroon’ - Fans

South Africa face the Indomitable Lions in a 2025 AFCON Round of 16 match at Al Medina Stadium on Sunday. It is a match both sides know that there is a high possibility the winner will face hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals. Fans have reacted with much interest in this pairing between Hugo Broos' side and the Central Africans.