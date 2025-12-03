Mbekezeli Mbokazi opens up on Chicago Fire transfer, but will MLS club allow Orlando Pirates to field Abdeslam Ouaddou's key defender in Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants?
Will Mbokazi feature in the final?
Orlando Pirates have clarified whether Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi will play for them in the Carling knockout final.
Mbokazi has already sealed a transfer away, and the deal was confirmed as Pirates' preparation for the cup final hit the homestretch.
The centre-back's move also confirmed his main focus is on the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals set to begin this month in Morocco.
Pirates clarifies Mbokazi's availability
"The 20-year-old completed a successful medical and finalised personal terms with the Men in Red during his recent trip to the United States, paving the way for a move of a lifetime for the Bafana Bafana international," the Soweto giants added.
"Mbokazi’s growth has been nothing short of meteoric. In his debut year as a professional (5 March 2025), he has already lifted his first piece of silverware with the Mighty Buccaneers and, on the international front, earned a call-up to the senior national team. Such has been the impact that he is widely expected to be part of the squad heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
"Following positive discussions between the management of both clubs, it has been agreed that Mbokazi will remain with Orlando Pirates until the final official fixture of 2025.
"He will then embark on a new chapter of his football journey across the Atlantic, joining Chicago Fire as the next step in what promises to be an exceptional career."
Mbokazi opens up after move
The AFCON-bound defender has broken the silence since his transfer was confirmed and he has stressed that he is ready for the new challenge.
“My name is Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and I’m excited to join this lovely club. I trust that everything will go well as I join this club," Mbokazi said.
"Chicago Fire is the name of the team. Thank you. Vamos!"
Ouaddou declares target; should his former side get worried?
Mbokazi and his coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, have a chance to win their second trophy this season. The tactician has said their focus is on the final, as they are keen to beat Gallants and lift the cup.
“But before the national team, we have a target this week," the Moroccan explained.
"The players and I and the staff were working to get results in the PSL, but at the same time, we had this target in the corner of our heads. So, it’s the moment. It’s the week. And now we are fully focused on this target to achieve this.”
Sibisi hails teammates
Nkosinathi Sibisi, who at times partnered Mbokazi at the heart of defence, has stressed the importance of a deep squad and how key the coach's rotation policy has been.
"We started the league season with two losses, and that's where the character was tested. Could they come back? I think the boys showed their character, and you can tell wherever they are playing, they give their best, you know, regardless of the position," Sibisi said in a pre-match conference ahead of Gallants' showdown in Polokwane.
"Everyone who gets a chance, grab it, and it's up to the coach to make his choices. I think it speaks volumes to the character of the group. And it's something that we carry, you know, because we knew what we were doing, and we trusted the process.
"And I think now we are reaping the rewards of the process. You know, it's only halfway through the season, but we are going to play our second final with the coach. You know, it shows the work that has been put into this technical team and the players as well.”
It could be an emotional moment for Sibisi if he plays alongside Mboakzi in his final game for the Soweto giants.