Mbekezeli Mbokazi opens up on Chicago Fire transfer, but will MLS club allow Orlando Pirates to field Abdeslam Ouaddou's key defender in Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants?

"The 20-year-old completed a successful medical and finalised personal terms with the Men in Red during his recent trip to the United States, paving the way for a move of a lifetime for the Bafana Bafana international," the Soweto giants added.

"Mbokazi’s growth has been nothing short of meteoric. In his debut year as a professional (5 March 2025), he has already lifted his first piece of silverware with the Mighty Buccaneers and, on the international front, earned a call-up to the senior national team. Such has been the impact that he is widely expected to be part of the squad heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"Following positive discussions between the management of both clubs, it has been agreed that Mbokazi will remain with Orlando Pirates until the final official fixture of 2025.

"He will then embark on a new chapter of his football journey across the Atlantic, joining Chicago Fire as the next step in what promises to be an exceptional career."