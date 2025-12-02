OFFICIAL: Chicago Fire announce signing of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi ahead of Carling Knockout final
- Backpage
Mbokazi leaves Pirates
Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire have finally announced the signing of Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates.
After missing the Pirates' league game against Chippa United, Mbokazi returned and featured against Durban City despite uncertainty around his future.
He leaves as the Sea Robbers occupy the top position in the PSL standings.
- Backpage
Chicago Fire announce Mbokazi signing
"Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership," the club's statement read.
"Mbokazi will occupy a U22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season. Per Club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Mbokazi, 20, already has meaningful competitive experience at the professional and international levels, having played over 35 matches in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, as well as the Premiership MTN 8, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup. Mbokazi won the 2025/26 MTN 8 Cup with the Pirates, defending their title with a 3-0 win against Stellenbosch.
"At the international level, Mbokazi has made his mark with both the South Africa U20 men’s national team as well as the senior South Africa squad. At the youth level, he was named to the roster for the 2024 COSAFA U20 Cup, which South Africa won and qualified for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.
"Mbokazi made his senior national team debut in May 2025 in a 2-0 win against Mozambique and was also called up for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria during the September 2025 FIFA International window."
- Backpage
Excited to sign Mbokazi
Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and head coach Gregg Berhalter has said they expect immediate impact from the Bafana defender.
“We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the Club as we further strengthen our back line,” said Berhalter.
“In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in the future."
"Chicago Fire FC acquires defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of the South African Betway Premiership. Mbokazi will occupy an international roster position with the Fire, and his contract will run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season."
Mbokazi's jersey number revealed
The Mzansi defender will now don jersey number 4 at Chicago Fire, different from his Pirates and Bafana jersey number 14.
Reactions to Mbokazi's departure
- Backpage
Timely announcement?
The announcement was made just a day after Hugo Broos named the defender in his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.
It has also come days before Pirates face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final on December 6 in Polokwane.
It remains to be seen whether the talented player will feature in the final as the Buccaneers look to complete a cup double, having already lifted the MTN8 title earlier this year.
The official announcement is set to reduce the speculation that had mounted on Mbokazi's future.
Now that his signing has been confirmed, it will help him focus on the national duty ahead.
Bafana are in Group B along with their COSAFA rivals Zimbabwe and Angola, and North African heavyweights Egypt.