OFFICIAL: Chicago Fire announce signing of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi ahead of Carling Knockout final

"Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership," the club's statement read.

"Mbokazi will occupy a U22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season. Per Club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Mbokazi, 20, already has meaningful competitive experience at the professional and international levels, having played over 35 matches in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, as well as the Premiership MTN 8, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup. Mbokazi won the 2025/26 MTN 8 Cup with the Pirates, defending their title with a 3-0 win against Stellenbosch.

"At the international level, Mbokazi has made his mark with both the South Africa U20 men’s national team as well as the senior South Africa squad. At the youth level, he was named to the roster for the 2024 COSAFA U20 Cup, which South Africa won and qualified for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Mbokazi made his senior national team debut in May 2025 in a 2-0 win against Mozambique and was also called up for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria during the September 2025 FIFA International window."