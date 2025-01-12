Mbatha, Shalulile impress for Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns while Chivaviro fires blanks for Kaizer Chiefs! The weekend’s biggest winners and losers

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from the weekend’s action while also shining the spotlight on SA talent abroad.

It was another weekend to forget for one of South Africa’s traditional giants, Kaizer Chiefs, as they continue to battle inconsistency.

Amakhosi were hoping for back-to-back wins as they confronted Golden Arrows in a PSL clash, but they came unstuck.

Meanwhile, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, now in charge at AmaZulu alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi, fared much better as his Usuthu side edged out Magesi FC.

Article continues below

Out in Bloemfontein, high-flying Cape Town City and Mushin Ertugral were brought back down to earth after their impressive back-to-back wins over Soweto giants Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

And as was the case last week, Mzansi had three clubs doing duty on the continent with Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

All three clubs managed to secure victories in their respective matches as they all but confirmed passage to the next stage of the competition.

Here, GOAL looks at what transpired at the weekend locally and around the continent.