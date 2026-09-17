Mbappé speaks with no red lines: Real Madrid secrets and his stance on Vinícius, Yamal and Mourinho

Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, opened up on several important topics surrounding his experience with the Spanish giants, from the moment he decided to move to the Spanish capital right up to the start of a new chapter in his career wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Speaking exclusively to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Mbappé addressed his relationship with Real Madrid, the behind-the-scenes details of his move and his ambitions at the club. He weighed in on the rivalry with Barcelona and talked about Lamine Yamal, Vinícius Júnior and the presence of Bellingham. He also reflected on his time at Paris Saint-Germain and his relationship with José Mourinho.

The French striker turned to the Ballon d'Or race, his hunger for more titles with Real Madrid, and the goal he's chasing over the coming years. Along the way, he revealed plenty about his career and his ambitions.

Here is the text of the interview: