Mbappé changes the dynamic at Real Madrid... Arbeloa: We have a 'problem' with Bellingham

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is set to host one of the most thrilling clashes in world football when Real Madrid take on visitors Bayern Munich tomorrow, Tuesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

This historic clash, the 29th between the two clubs in European competitions, brings together the two most successful teams in the competition’s history: Los Blancos, with 15 titles, and the Bavarian giants, with six, in a fixture that is the European Clásico par excellence.

During the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa spoke out in defence of the team following their 2-1 La Liga defeat to Mallorca.

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