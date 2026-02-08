Getty/GOAL
Maya Jama & Ruben Dias burglary 'spooks' Premier League stars with belief that home invaders are being 'tipped off'
Dias & Jama not home at the time of robbery
At the time when their home was broken into, Portugal international Dias - who was nursing an injury - found himself at the Etihad Stadium watching City in Champions League action against Galatasaray. Jama is in South Africa filming the latest series of Love Island All-Stars.
Dias did not need to be in the stands when City returned to European competition, as he was stuck on the sidelines, and that has fellow footballers wondering whether inside jobs are being carried out - with information being passed on by those that are privy to player whereabouts.
Premier League stars fear inside job
A source has told The Sun: "Lots of players at the top clubs are enemies on the pitch but friends off it. They all talk to each other and the big thing they all fear is that someone they trust is betraying them.
"They use the same barbers, car guys, estate agents, removal men and builders. Once a tradesman is trusted by one player, they will get recommended, then they are in with all the players at that club. Some are worried there is a rogue element who is helping them get robbed."
Police are investigating the break in at Dias and Jama’s £4 million ($5m) home in Alderley Edge. It is claimed that goods stolen during that raid are worth over £1m - with designer watches, jewellery, handbags and clothes forming part of the missing items.
A source told The Sun at the time: "They are devastated. The house is the first they have moved into as a couple and is very special to them. Thankfully, neither was at home, but they are very upset that their personal space has been invaded. They love the house because it is tucked away down a very quiet street with no passing traffic."
Hi-tech security at £4m mansion
The 6,300 sq ft mansion, which was initially a prize in an Omaze draw, boasts landscaped gardens, a full indoor leisure suite including swimming pool, spa bath, sauna and gym. It has hi-tech security - including a sophisticated zoned alarm system, CCTV and electric gates - but those measures were bypassed by a highly organised crime gang.
Jama posted on social media in the immediate aftermath of the ordeal, with Dias having alerted police after returning to the house at around 11pm: "Don’t even like saying anything at all when things happen because then it just becomes another news article, but thank you for all your kind messages, we are ok."
Support from Grealish & Attwood
Dias is not the first footballer based in the North West to have been targeted by the so-called "away day gangs" - with lavish properties owned by Premier League stars being raided while they are out of town.
England international Jack Grealish, who has suffered an unfortunate injury while on loan at Everton from Manchester City, is among those to have endured a similar fate in 2023 - alongside his partner Sasha Attwood.
They are said to have reached out to Dias and Jama, with The Sun’s source adding: "They wanted to let them know they had been through a similar scenario, how tough it was to deal with, but ultimately they got through it."
It is claimed that much of the property stolen from professional sports stars "ends up with the Dublin-based Gucci Gang". Dias and Jama are waiting to discover whether any of their belongings will be recovered and returned to them - with the latter having moved north from London in order to be closer to her Premier League title-winning partner.
