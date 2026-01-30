Maya Jama & Ruben Dias suffer burglary with 'a number of items' stolen from Cheshire mansion while couple were away on Man City & Love Island duty

Portugal international Dias was attending City’s Champions League game against Galatasaray when the burglary in question took place. Pep Guardiola’s side welcomed Turkish opposition to the Etihad Stadium as they secured automatic qualification into the last-16 of elite European competition.

Dias played no part in said contest as he is currently ruled out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury. He was on hand to offer his support from the stands. Jama, meanwhile, is in South Africa as she hosts the latest series of Love Island All-Stars. With their house unattended, opportunistic thieves were able to stage a raid.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police has told the BBC: “Shortly after 11.10pm on Wednesday 28 January, police received reports of a burglary at an address in Alderley Edge. Officers attended and found entry had been made to the property and a number of items had been stolen. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”