Next Man City captain? Prediction made ahead of Bernardo Silva exit with Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland among contenders to take the armband
Free agent: Silva's contract at Man City running down
Silva is poised to sever ties with City in the summer, at 31 years of age, unless an extension to his current terms is agreed. Pep Guardiola is not short on big characters and will have few concerns regarding on-field leadership if he remains at the helm for 2025-26 - with questions being asked of his ongoing presence.
Portugal international Dias, who is dating Love Island host Maya Jama, has filled the role of captain on a regular basis in recent times. At 28 years of age, and occupying a spot at the heart of City’s back four, he would be an obvious choice to succeed Silva. Haaland is also in the mix given his value to the collective cause - with another 26 goals being added to his tally this season.
Who will be Man City captain in 2026-27?
The Manchester Evening News has reported, when delivering an update on captain plans: “If Bernardo Silva leaves at the end of the season, as looks likely, it would be a surprise if the first captain did not come from the existing group. Ruben Dias was looking to be given the nod last year before Silva got the armband and he looks the frontrunner - Guardiola has spoken this season about overplaying the centre-back, currently injured, because he brings so much to the team with his leadership. There's also Rodri and Erling Haaland will surely be a shout if he stays for the length of his contract, but Dias looks like the next captain.”
While preparing to part with Silva, City are looking to keep other seasoned professionals on their books - with Phil Foden forming part of that pack. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2027.
The Evening News added, with Rodri another that will see his contract run out in less than 18 months: “Ask Pep Guardiola, as somebody did on Friday, and he will laugh you out of the room. He is convinced that Rodri will get back to his best, but has said for a while that it likely won't be until the end of this season. It does put City in an interesting position with his contract though and Hugo Viana was certainly ruthless with Kevin De Bruyne, although despite the fact that other clubs will be circling they will have the similar views and worries about Rodri and City have taken exceptional care of him through all his rehab and recovery. A new contract for Foden is progressing nicely and should be done before Gvardiol or Rodri - with [Josko] Gvardiol, I think the focus for him is on his rehab after such a serious injury.”
Transfer targets: Are City in the market for another midfielder?
They went on to say of efforts to get another midfielder through the door, with the January window currently open - in which City have acquired Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi: “Not in this window. Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo have both arrived this month because City believe they can add something for the second half of the season but also - and crucially - because the clubs that they were at were open to selling this month.
“It is hard enough to get a marquee midfielder through the door - as City can attest to in their unsuccessful efforts to get cover for Rodri's position - but even harder in January and Elliot Anderson and others simply weren't available. Whether Anderson or somebody else, you can expect City to sign a midfielder in summer; as I tried to get across to Guardiola in a recent press conference, you can't go another season where two out of your three options for the holding role are always injured.”
Trophy hunt: Man City competing on multiple fronts
City remain in the hunt for major honours across four competitions this season - the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Silva will be hoping to lift at least one of those trophies before he bids farewell to Manchester after nine memorable years.
