'I'm super excited' - Max Alleyne joins Burnley on loan from Manchester City

The England Under-21 international could not hide his delight after officially linking up with Nicky Hayen's squad ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to the club's official website, Alleyne shared his excitement about the switch: "I'm super excited, I can't wait to get going. I had my first training session today and I've really enjoyed it so far, meeting the manager and my teammates.

"I first heard of the interest a couple of months ago now and I'm so glad it got done. It's a huge team, a Premier League team to be honest and I'm so buzzing to be here."