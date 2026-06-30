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Matt Freese GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'Goal prevention, not shot-stopping' - USMNT's Matt Freese waits for his World Cup moment as routines keep him ready

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EXCLUSIVE: GOAL sat down with the American goalkeeper to discuss the memories he wants to make and why now isn't the time to think about making them

IRVINE, Calif.-- Matt Freese knows the numbers. He knows that, in an average game, the goalkeeper has just a few minutes, if that, where they're actually playing the game. The scary reality is that a legacy can be made in just a second or two. The rest of a game? A lot of sitting and waiting for those legacy moments to happen.

Except that's not how the U.S. Men's National Team's goalkeeper sees it. The terms goalkeeper and shot-stopper are interchangeable, but, in Freese's eyes, it's much more complicated than that. Shot-stopping, in Freese’s eyes, is only the last part of his job. It's part of it, of course, but the reality is it's the last part. It's the final step, not the first. For Freese, stopping a shot is the part that happens when everything else doesn't stop that shot for him.

In two games, Freese has faced just three shots. He's totally happy keeping it that way, too.

"The first thing is recognizing that the position of goalkeeper is goal prevention," he tells GOAL. "It's not shot stopping. As a goalkeeper, you're supposed to prevent goals. Part of that shows up in ways that much of the public doesn't see and doesn't recognize. It's positioning, decision-making, organizing the defense. You’re trying to stop shots before they even happen.

"Even if it's not me actually stopping the shot, it’s about creating an environment within our defense of not letting goals in. How do you stop these things before they even turn into shots?"

All of that is to say that soccer's loneliest position might not be so lonely. Goalkeeping, like everything else in this sport, is a team effort. It's the man in net, but also the 10 men in front of him. Just as crucially, it's the countless people behind him, too. That, more than anything, is Freese's big takeaway from this summer. It takes a village and, so far, his has gone above and beyond.

"I've heard my whole life that you get so close to guys during a World Cup, you become a family," Freese says, "and I didn't really know what people meant until now. Now that I'm here, I understand it...We really said from the start that we want to accomplish something. We want to do something and make history."

History says that Freese will, at some point, need to play his part before this World Cup run is over, though. Goalkeepers rarely go through tournaments unscathed and untested, which means that Freese's moment is coming. There will need to be a big save in there somewhere, one that makes the difference for a team of 26 and a fanbase of millions. When that moment comes, will Freese be ready for it? That's the question, isn't it?

So, how is Freese prepping for his big moment? The cliché answer would be "same as always", but when Freese says it, he means it.

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    A man of routine

    In the days leading up to his World Cup debut, Freese did what he always does. The 27-year-old goalkeeper is a creature of habit, and habits matter. By sticking to those habits, a World Cup feels just a little bit more normal than it would otherwise.

    He revealed before the tournament that he'd brought his alarm clock from home. After all, how can you start a routine if your day starts off all wrong? It's not the only thing he's brought to try and make his hotel in Southern California feel a bit more like his home in New York. For him to succeed, those types of things aren't just nice; they're necessary.

    "I'm sticking to my no phone in the bedroom stuff," he says. "I brought a tea kettle and loose-leaf organic chamomile tea. I have that most nights here. It's what I do at home, and so it's important to keep those routines here. Miles Robinson and I share the tea whenever I make it.

    "It is difficult, yeah, but it's something I'm resolute about, sticking to my routines, because I know that they work for me and prepare me well."

    In those routines, Freese finds structure. He also finds familiarity and, with familiarity, the buildup to a game doesn't feel different. It's why, so far at this World Cup, Freese has played with the same composure and calm that he has in most games since taking over as New York City FC's starter two years ago or since assuming the role of USMNT No. 1 last summer.

    So far at this World Cup, Freese has started twice - against Paraguay and against Australia. The games have been largely uneventful on Freese's side of the field. Against Paraguay, the USMNT conceded just one goal on one shot off a quickfire setpiece. Against Australia, Freese was forced into two saves as the U.S. marched to a 2-0 win over the Socceroos.

    The underlying numbers show that Freese has, generally, been kept well-protected by those in front of him. Through two games, his 17 actions inside the penalty area were the fourth-fewest among goalkeepers at the World Cup. His 15 actions outside the penalty area? Tied for third-fewest.

    It means that, as Freese said, there has been a whole lot of shot-prevention, even if there hasn't been too much shot-stopping. It also means that, in those quiet moments between those 32 combined actions, there's a lot going on. Freese's brain is always working through on-field scenarios in those moments.

    Except for one. In one moment, he allowed himself to reflect on something else.

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    Soaking it in

    Freese's routines have prevented him from getting caught up in the moment. If he does what he always does, then these games would be like any other. Except they aren't. Even he can acknowledge that.

    So, ahead of his World Cup debut against Paraguay, he gave himself a whole second, maybe two, to come to terms with that fact.

    "I did allow myself, walking out to that first game, to try to take it in because I had told myself once that whistle blows against Paraguay, there's not going to be any emotions and anything to take in," he says. "There'll be emotions, but after the whistle blows, it's time to go. So we're walking out, and I just took one, two, maybe one-and-a-half seconds, and just looked up and took it in."

    Freese admits that a lot went through his mind in those one-and-a-half seconds. Twenty-seven years of work boiled down to that one moment and that one walk onto the field. Countless training sessions and hundreds of games - they all led to this. Of all of those moments and memories, which came to mind?

    "I quickly thought back to my brother and I talking about things like this, and dreaming of a moment like this," he says. "It lasted that second and a half, but after that and since then, I haven't really reflected much, and I don't really plan on reflecting a whole lot until the tournament's done, just because in the moment I like to stay focused and remember there's a job to be done."

    One of the things Freese is thankful for, he says, is that his family has been around to soak it all in, even if he isn't. So many loved ones have been a part of this summer: three siblings, his mom, his stepdad, and a whole bunch of significant others. Then there's his girlfriend and her family, too, leading to quite a support section.

    "It kind of gives an excuse for everyone to get together and spend time with each other as a family," he says. "I think that's one of the beautiful things about sports, and something I'm really grateful for in this moment.”

    In addition, Freese is grateful for his newfound family, too, the one he was chosen to spend this summer alongside while representing their country. Those include each of his 25 World Cup brothers that he has spent the last month battling alongside. It also includes the famous goalkeeper union, which has its own unique place in the USMNT ecosystem.

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    The hard work

    "I encourage you, and whoever else," USMNT goalkeeper Chris Brady told GOAL in May, "if you're there, watch a Toni session. It's a different breed of session."

    The Toni that Brady is referring to is USMNT goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez. The former Spain international has long been Mauricio Pochettino's goalkeeping expert. His sessions, like Pochettino's, are gruelling.

    "When we're in training, you have to be on 100 percent, and that's purposeful," Freese says of those sessions. "It's to prepare you for a game, because there's no switching off in a game. There's no millisecond that you can take off in a game. You have to be locked in at all times. You have to be ready at all times for absolutely anything, and so it creates a competitive and intense training environment, which I love."

    The competition has been fierce. For the last year, that competition was for roster spots and the starting gig. The former went to Freese, Brady and Matt Turner. The latter went down to the wire, and may still. Freese started the first two games of the World Cup, while Turner was back in goal for the USMNT's 3-2 loss to Turkiye in the group stage finale.

    The goalkeeping group has spent over a month together now, and it's one that has ballooned. There are the three rostered goalkeepers, plus Jimenez and U.S. Soccer Head of Goalkeeping Jack Robinson. You can add in Diego Kochen, Andrew Rick and Julian Eyestone, too, after they've all been involved for stints as training goalkeepers.

    "I think the goalkeeper union is always there," Freese says. "It's a unique position in that you spend 50 percent of your training time alone with the other goalkeepers, but it's so great to be in this group, to be talking with Toni, Jack Robinson, Matty, and Chris. We’re picking each other's brains and learning, taking in information from Toni and discussing it. We’re working towards perfection."

    There is no such thing as perfection, of course. It is the aim, though. For the USMNT to make a run at this World Cup, they'll need something close to that perfection, particularly from their goalkeeper.

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    Memories and moments

    During camp, Freese was asked about the U.S. goalkeeping legacy, and his desire to be a part of it. Tim Howard, Tony Meola, Kasey Keller, Brad Friedel - all had distinct moments. All became legendary. All set a tone that, even now, continues to define the goalkeeping position in the U.S.

    Freese responded. He wasn't overawed by that legacy, he said; he was inspired by it. He has memories of watching Howard, in particular. It's the main reason he chose No. 24 this summer, to honor the iconic Secretary of Defense that he grew up watching. Watching Howard make history with the USMNT is one of Freese's fondest memories. This summer is his chance to make his own.

    "Mauricio often talks about making memories together, and memories are things that bond people together," he says. "I want this group to be memorable. I want us to make our memories and remember it ourselves, but I also want the seven-year-old kid who plays basketball, soccer, and baseball to have some good memories with his dad watching us play for these past three games, the upcoming game, and hopefully future games after that.

    "We're creating memories for ourselves, but we're also creating memories for sports fans in this country and inspiring others."

    Some of those memories have already been made. They've been made in hotel hallways and on long bus rides. They've been made on the beach and the training ground. They've been made somewhere after the alarm clock goes off and before the kettle pours that day's loose-leaf organic chamomile tea. Freese may not be in a reflecting mood, but he will be someday, and he already knows the moments he'll reflect on.

    "There are moments throughout camp," he begins, "on the field as well as off the field, where you say to yourself, 'Alright, that's something I'm gonna remember when I'm older'. When we all meet up in 30 years or something like that, like the 94 World Cup team coming back in Chicago for the send-off game, I'm sure they spoke about these memories and had some laughs about them and some reminiscing about them.

    "There are moments that happen when something crazy funny happens at the dinner table, or some amazing play happens in a game, where you just have a moment to think to yourself. You recognize it, and you say, 'Yeah, that's going to be something we'll remember together'."

    More moments are coming. Maybe some will happen as part of Freese's next routine. Maybe they'll happen against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Maybe there are more to come beyond that match. Maybe Freese will be the reason why that happens.

    If not, that's fine too. He's not the USMNT's memory-maker; he's the USMNT's goalkeeper. Those two job titles could align before this is all said and done. If they do, Freese knows he's ready because the next game, as big as it is, is no different than before.

    "It is a dream come true," he says, pausing before finishing his thought with a slight clarification. "It's a part of a dream come true, but there's a lot more work to be done until that full dream is realized."

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