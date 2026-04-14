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How Matt Crocker's U.S. Soccer exit will impact USMNT, USWNT and American Soccer

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GOAL breaks down the sporting director's impact and what his exit means for the future

Matt Crocker is leaving U.S. Soccer. That revelation is something of a bombshell. Just weeks before the biggest event in the federation's history, the sporting director is on the way out.

He is set to leave after three years on the job, and they were certainly three eventful years. In truth, it will be hard to judge those three years in the near future. Much of what Crocker did as U.S. Soccer's sporting director was laying the groundwork for the future, both for this World Cup and beyond. Now, he will be tasked with laying similar groundwork for Saudi Arabia as they begin preparations for their World Cup hosting moment in 2034.

Crocker's impact at U.S. Soccer was not limited to World Cup preparation, though. He had been a key decision-maker at the federation, one who made a massive impact on the trajectory of both the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams. From coaching hires to the training facility, Crocker's fingerprints are all over the highest levels of American soccer.

So, as Crocker exits, what will his tenure be remembered for? Which moments were the biggest, and which left a little to be desired? GOAL takes a look at Crocker's exit and what it means going forward...

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    What does it mean for USMNT?

    In the short term, very little will change. World Cup preparation is largely done, with everything already mapped out ahead of the tournament. Schedules are in place, the training facility is set to host and everything is booked on the West Coast ahead of the big event. From Crocker's point of view, the hard work has already been done.

    As for the long term, there could be a major impact. USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino's contract runs through the summer and, while he has said he is open to staying, reported European interest in him indicates that he could head back across the Atlantic after this summer. If that happens, the sporting director would be in charge of appointing a successor.

    In this cycle, we saw the impact of delaying that process as the U.S. had five different coaches take charge of a match after the 2022 World Cup. Figuring out the coaching situation will be the first order of business for whoever takes the job.

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    What does it mean for USWNT?

    The USWNT is a well-oiled machine, which means the program should be just fine in the short term.

    There may not be a more capable set of hands than Emma Hayes, who is under contract through at least the 2027 World Cup. Given the team's results, including Olympic success in 2024, there is little doubt about Hayes' future as she continues to build the program.

    Even without immediate direction from a sporting director, Hayes is more than capable of keeping things moving as the team builds toward that 2027 tournament.

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    How does this impact U.S. Soccer?

    This is where Crocker's absence will be felt most. The USWNT and USMNT are in a good place, but there are 27 national teams under the U.S. Soccer umbrella, and Crocker had a hand in all of them.

    During his tenure, the federation developed the U.S. Way, which guides the federation's strategy for player development. That strategy focuses on pathways, infrastructure and development, all areas in which Crocker was heavily involved.

    Additionally, Crocker was instrumental in the federation's new home, the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center. While that facility is complete, Crocker will not be there when it officially opens in May ahead of the World Cup.

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    Biggest win in Crocker's tenure

    The training center will impact generations of American players, but Crocker was one of many leading that charge. Crocker's most crucial moment was actually his second coaching hire, the one he used to bring Hayes on board.

    It is easy to forget now, but at the time of Hayes' arrival the USWNT were at something of a crossroads. Other powers were emerging and American dominance of the women's game seemed over. After crashing out of the 2023 World Cup in the Round of 16, Crocker turned to Hayes. American soccer is glad he did.

    The former Chelsea boss instantly led the USWNT back to glory at the 2024 Olympics and has continued to build from there. Hayes' hire was not about short-term results, though. It was a long-term reminder that the USWNT could still be the marquee destination for anyone involved in the women's game.

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    Biggest disappointment

    In the end, Crocker and U.S. Soccer seemingly got it right, but the process of getting to Pochettino was far from ideal.

    Even with the benefit of hindsight, you can understand Crocker's decision to rehire Gregg Berhalter in 2023. The aim was to keep building but, due to that hiring process, the progress was delayed. By the time Berhalter actually returned to the job, the wind had been taken out of the sails and he was never really able to recapture it before his post-Copa America exit.

    All in all, it took U.S. Soccer nearly two years to bring in the coach who will ultimately lead the team into the 2026 World Cup. During that time, four other coaches took charge for one period or another, wasting time that could have been crucial World Cup preparation. Will it have an impact in the end? That remains to be seen, but there is no denying that the process of getting there could have been much smoother.

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    How will U.S. Soccer replace him?

    The process of assessing potential successors is in its infancy and, in truth, there is little for a potential successor to do in the immediate future. The USMNT's World Cup plans are set and the USWNT is in perfect hands with Hayes, which means that the next major decision on the schedule will be Pochettino's future post-World Cup.

    Because of that, the federation will surely assess all options. Thus far, there have been two sporting directors, both of whom have come with different levels of connections to American soccer. Former USMNT midfielder Earnie Stewart was the first to fill the role before leaving the federation for PSV following the World Cup. That led to Crocker's arrival following jobs with Southampton and England.

    It remains to be seen how the search will go, but, in the short term, Chief Operating Officer Dan Helfrich will work alongside Assistant Sporting Director Oguchi Onyewu and Head of Development for the Women’s Youth National Team Tracey Kevins to ensure continuity until a permanent hire is made.

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