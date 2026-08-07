With the official statement confirming his loan move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina, Franco Mastantuono has delivered his first words as a Viola player: "The truth is that it has been a very special day for me. I really wanted to come here and I’m liking it a lot. Why did I choose Fiorentina? Because they are a team with a lot of history and I was really excited to be able to play for such an important club".