With the official statement confirming his loan move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina, Franco Mastantuono has delivered his first words as a Viola player: "The truth is that it has been a very special day for me. I really wanted to come here and I’m liking it a lot. Why did I choose Fiorentina? Because they are a team with a lot of history and I was really excited to be able to play for such an important club".
Getty Images
Translated by
Mastantuono: “I chose Fiorentina because of their history”
Incredible Viola Park
The 2007-born Argentine added: "Viola Park is incredible. It is a beautiful training centre, where the people are very kind and helpful and that makes you feel good. I had the opportunity to meet some team-mates, say hello to them and they really were all very kind to me. That makes me happy".
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting