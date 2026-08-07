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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Mastantuono: “I chose Fiorentina because of their history”

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First words from the Argentine striker after his official arrival at Fiorentina

With the official statement confirming his loan move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina, Franco Mastantuono has delivered his first words as a Viola player: "The truth is that it has been a very special day for me. I really wanted to come here and I’m liking it a lot. Why did I choose Fiorentina? Because they are a team with a lot of history and I was really excited to be able to play for such an important club".

  • Incredible Viola Park

    The 2007-born Argentine added: "Viola Park is incredible. It is a beautiful training centre, where the people are very kind and helpful and that makes you feel good. I had the opportunity to meet some team-mates, say hello to them and they really were all very kind to me. That makes me happy".

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