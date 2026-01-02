Massive blow for Orlando Pirates' League & Nedbank Cup challenge as key midfielder is set to be out for months due to injury
Who are Pirates missing?
Orlando Pirates have been without their influential midfielder Sihle Nduli since getting injured on November 5, 2025, against Golden Arrows.
He has since missed the Carling Knockout semi-final and final, respectively, against Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants, as well as Premier Soccer League dates with Chippa United and Durban City.
After the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break, which is ongoing, the Sea Robbers faithful expected Nduli to be available for action.
Before the injury, the former Stellenbosch player had played 17 games for the Soweto giants across all competitions.
Blow for Pirates and Nduli
GOAL understands that the former TS Galaxy star is nursing an Achilles tendon injury.
Bucs tripple boost
Pirates have Makhehlele Makhaula as a direct replacement for Nduli in the starting line-up, with the reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season having made his return from a long-term injury towards the end of last year.
Meanwhile, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou also welcomed the defensive duo Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane in the Carling Black Label Cup outing against the Carling All Stars, a game the Soweto giants won 2-0.
The Nigeria international was returning after more than a year out, while the latter has been missing since March."It was so important for them, so important for us. You know that we have a big squad. But unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to make some choices, because I can put only 11 players on the team sheet," the former Premier League defender with Fulham stated after helping his team secure the unofficial crown.
“If [FIFA President Mr. Gianni] Infantino changes the law in the next few years or next few months, it will be easier for me to put more players. But they always know that they are very important to me.
"All these players that you have seen [on Saturday], they are working hard in training, close communication with them to tell them that they are very important for us. Maybe at the end of the season, some of these players that we have seen can help us to be successful," the 47-year-old former Morocco international continued.
“So, they’ve been professional for a while, for a long time, and today I had the opportunity to give them a chance, and they showed it fantastically.
“I’m very happy for them, and they need to continue that like that, and to challenge for a regular place," Ouaddou concluded.
AFCON break, Pirates' advantage?
In a recent interview, former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lucas 'Makhokhoba' Sebona believes Bucs will benefit from the AFCON break because their players are younger.
"Definitely, there will be some changes when the PSL resumes, but Pirates and Sundowns will continue to dominate because most of their players are active in Morocco," Sebona told KickOff.
"Yes, it will catch up with them, but they have depth in their squads. The team that will suffer the most between the two is Sundowns. Pirates might escape because they are using a lot of youngsters.
"Youngsters can recover very quickly from fatigue. Sundowns have lost most of their star players; they are old now. It may take time for them to recover," he added.
Pirates will face Sekhukhune United once the PSL resumes, hoping to collect maximum points and sustain their position on top of the table.