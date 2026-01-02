Massive blow for Orlando Pirates' League & Nedbank Cup challenge as key midfielder is set to be out for months due to injury

Pirates have Makhehlele Makhaula as a direct replacement for Nduli in the starting line-up, with the reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season having made his return from a long-term injury towards the end of last year.

Meanwhile, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou also welcomed the defensive duo Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane in the Carling Black Label Cup outing against the Carling All Stars, a game the Soweto giants won 2-0.

The Nigeria international was returning after more than a year out, while the latter has been missing since March.

"It was so important for them, so important for us. You know that we have a big squad. But unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to make some choices, because I can put only 11 players on the team sheet," the former Premier League defender with Fulham stated after helping his team secure the unofficial crown

“If [FIFA President Mr. Gianni] Infantino changes the law in the next few years or next few months, it will be easier for me to put more players. But they always know that they are very important to me.

"All these players that you have seen [on Saturday], they are working hard in training, close communication with them to tell them that they are very important for us. Maybe at the end of the season, some of these players that we have seen can help us to be successful," the 47-year-old former Morocco international continued.

“So, they’ve been professional for a while, for a long time, and today I had the opportunity to give them a chance, and they showed it fantastically.

“I’m very happy for them, and they need to continue that like that, and to challenge for a regular place," Ouaddou concluded.