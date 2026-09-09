Massimiliano Allegri wary of Arsenal's 'greatest strength' as Napoli prepare for Champions League showdown

The Italian giants have endured a difficult start to their domestic campaign, suffering back-to-back defeats in Serie A under their new manager. Allegri is hoping that the bright lights of the Champions League will provide the necessary spark to ignite their season, though he admitted that his side must improve their collective work rate if they are to stand a chance against the north London outfit.

Allegri highlighted the need for a mental shift, noting: "Tomorrow is a different competition from Serie A, a sort of mini-league, where we need 12 points to secure qualification for the next round.

"We know the difficulties of this match, which we must go into with pride and the desire to do well. We are up against one of the best, Europe gives you different motivation and adrenaline.

"When we don’t have the ball, we must defend better as a team, because so far against both Como and Inter, we left something to be desired on that front.

"We’ve got to take it one step at a time, but also have faith, because the Champions League is an ambition we must all have. This will push us forward."