Massara’s surprises and plenty of question marks: a goalkeeper on loan is not a Juventus thing

Juventus's new management have made some progress, but with two weeks to go before the start of the league season and just over three weeks before the end of the transfer window, the gaps in the squad are still numerous, and significant. On one side, the painstaking work of Giovanni Carnevali has finally, after a year, untangled the negotiations to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Continassa, while reports from Marco Ottolini convinced everyone to move for Jeff Ekhator. Then came Frederic Massara, whose arrival gave things a major jolt and proved the disruptive element, with the surprise signings of Zeki Celik and Kerim Alajbegovic.





That covers the positives. The negatives are harder to ignore, and Juventus still have not solved their biggest problems, some of them long-standing: a goalkeeper, a defender who is good on the ball and can build play, a deep-lying midfielder and a penalty-box centre-forward.