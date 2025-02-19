Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of Masandawana's Premier Soccer League visit to Bahlabane ba Ntwa on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue with their bid for a record-extending eighth straight PSL title when they face Marumo Gallants at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Enjoying a nine-point lead ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, the Brazilians are keen on maintaining their lead and also ensuring that their opponents are not safe from relegation as they are in 14th spot.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Gallants and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.