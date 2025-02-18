Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Marumo Gallants – Cardoso set to recall the big boys?

Masandawana have registered two losses in the league and will look to regain their confidence against Gallants in Bloemfontein.

Mamelodi Sundowns recently secured a place in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup, where they will face the winner between Royal AM/Milford and Sekhukhune United.

They earned their spot by defeating Mpheni Home Defenders in the previous round.

Now, their attention shifts back to the league, where they need to bounce back after a disappointing loss to TS Galaxy.

With Orlando Pirates closing in, Sundowns must collect maximum points to maintain their lead in the title race.

Coach Miguel Cardoso will be eager to see a strong response from his squad as they aim to regain their winning momentum.

The upcoming fixture is a crucial test of their character and determination in the league campaign.

Here, GOAL picks Masandwana first XI and forecasts how Cardoso is likely to line up his team against Marumo Gallants.