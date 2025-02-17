Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face SuperSport United in PSL encounter - Mfundo Vilakazi to start ahead of Glody Lilepo?

Amakhosi turn their attention to the league following a convincing victory over Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs will seek to continue their winning streak when they face SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Glamour Boys have been performing well recently, winning two matches in a row across all competitions.

After acquiring three players, Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele, and Tashreeq Morris during the January transfer window, Nasreddine Nabi now possesses good options.

Ahead of the match, GOAL predicts how the Tunisian coach could line-up his troops against Gavin Hunt's struggling team.

