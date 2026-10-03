Marquinhos labels India clash a 'golden opportunity' as Brazil look to rebuild following World Cup disappointment

Speaking at a pre-match press conference as quoted by NDTV, the Paris Saint-Germain defender noted that the warm reception from local fans delivers an important psychological lift across the entire squad.

Highlighted by the positive atmosphere in training and at the stadium, the captain said: "It's a great opportunity to come here to a country like India. It's a great opportunity for us to play a great game and, of course, to win. I've been part of the team for so long, but for the new players as well, it's important to receive this welcome, whether in training or during the game. It's a great motivation for the team to do well and ensure Brazil stays at the top after the World Cup."

Acknowledging the immense scale of the Selecao's global support base, Marquinhos added: "It's a golden opportunity to be in India, with so much support. It's a huge motivation. Outside Brazil, India is probably one of the countries with the biggest support base for the entire squad. So, it's a pleasure for all of us to be here."