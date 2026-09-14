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Kolo Muani JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Marocchi: "Kolo Muani loses his duels and gets his control wrong"

Juventus
R. Kolo Muani

The former midfielder speaks after Juve’s defeat away to Sassuolo

Giancarlo Marocchi, former Juventus midfielder and current Sky pundit, has had his say after the Old Lady's defeat away to Sassuolo: "Let's say it takes Kolo Muani eight matches to get into shape, but at the moment he is losing duels by getting his first touch wrong, and that is what does not bode well for Juve, who already had to go through the whole of last season without a centre-forward."


  • On Luciano Spalletti's side in defence: "Lucumí and Bremer should have done nothing other than look for either the first or the second striker, this is something even schoolboys in the academy know how to do. I have never seen either of the two centre-backs find the two forwards. Sassuolo pressed well by pushing Thorstvedt on along with the other midfielders. It is clear that with the two banks of four, that is the area you have to look for, but not once."

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