Joshua Kimmich 'not a world-class player' says Mario Basler as former Germany star slams Bayern Munich midfielder after Greece defeat

Highlighting the lack of rhythm in Germany's play, Basler urged Klopp to curb the midfielder's freedom, warning that his habit of holding onto the ball makes the team easy to read.

He added: "I think Jurgen Klopp has to intervene in the future, because this kind of football isn't going to take us any further if Kimmich dribbles the ball through midfield and slows the game down.

"Kimmich's game has been figured out. You saw that perfectly against Greece yesterday. They know that when he has the ball, he occasionally tries to chip it over the defence. They headed every ball away. That's the truth."

Basler also backed Bastian Schweinsteiger's assessment that Germany have slipped into average territory: "Basti put it perfectly yesterday. We don't have any world-class players anymore. We haven't had any world-class players for years."