Marcus Rashford rejects multiple transfer offers as £40m Man Utd exit clause expires

Rashford is currently focused on international duty with England in North America as they prepare for the World Cup third-place play-off against France. Once the tournament concludes, the forward, who has scored 138 goals for United, is scheduled to join his team-mates for pre-season training in the United States.

Michael Carrick will undoubtedly assess the player's physical readiness to determine whether he features in the club's long-term plans for the upcoming campaign.