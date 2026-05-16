Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid?! Jose Mourinho 'would love' to land Man Utd outcast in stunning move that would infuriate Barcelona

Writing in his Inside Football newsletter, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney outlined the developing situation and highlighted the tactical advantages Mourinho sees in securing the 28-year-old forward.

Delaney wrote: “If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford. It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

"Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.”