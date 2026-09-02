Marcus Rashford challenged to become a ‘now player’ at Man Utd as Bruno Fernandes wakes up thinking ‘I hope somebody else scores more goals’

Quizzed on whether he was surprised by the apparent lack of interest shown in the 78-cap England international, ex-United midfielder Strachan - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “It doesn't surprise me. No, no. Because I think it's all a bit... Signing players and having players is all a bit immediate.

“You can't be signing players on what they did two years ago. It's impossible to do that. I think Marcus Rashford with the wages and things like that, when you're paying that type of wage, you can't always guarantee success. That player's got to be successful.

“Also, as a manager, I think when you take Marcus Rashford along, because he's at Manchester United, everything is about Marcus Rashford. I always ask, why is he not playing? What is he not there? This has happened.

“If you go to Barcelona, and it's not a Barcelona team of years ago, with any Xavi and Messi. It's a Barcelona side that's a good Barcelona. He's not got a game there. He's basically been a sub for the last two years.You really want that in your team?

“Whatever it is he gets, X amount of money, I can see why a lot of people wouldn't have bought that. It takes up too much time. It could be the same for Michael Carrick. If he doesn't play him, why is he not getting a game? Is it because of this? He's a guy that gets a lot of media attention.

“There's a lot of media attention to what he was as a player three years ago. That's up to Marcus Rashford to sort that out and deal with it himself. And to make himself a player of now, rather than two or three years ago. You have to be a now player.

“Even the signings coming in on deadline day, I watched an under-19 game with Dundee, so I've come back in, I'm watching players come in and sign for 45, 60 million and I've never heard of these players. But they're players of the now. People want action now.

“So that's probably why Marcus... There's a talent there. There's absolutely a talent there. You can't be a consistent talent if you've got that game. You can't be in the game all the time. His job is to score goals and make goals.”