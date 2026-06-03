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Revealed: Marc Cucurella's asking price as Chelsea set fee amid Real Madrid & Barcelona interest
Atletico Madrid lead the Spanish chase
Atletico Madrid have emerged as the primary suitors for Cucurella, viewing the 27-year-old as a priority signing to bolster their defensive options. Diego Simeone’s side is expected to open formal negotiations with Chelsea in the coming weeks, hoping to wrap up a deal before other interested parties solidify their plans. The Spanish club has already initiated contact through sporting director Mateu Alemany as they look to steal a march on their rivals.
While Atletico are keen to move quickly, a significant gap in valuation remains between the two clubs. Reports suggest that Atleti are currently aiming for a deal worth under £43 million (€50m/$58m). Meanwhile, according to talkSPORT, Chelsea are holding out for a figure closer to £61m (€70m/$82m), knowing the player still has three years remaining on his contract.
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Barcelona and Real Madrid on alert
The race for Cucurella is not limited to the Metropolitano, as both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his availability. A return to Catalonia would hold sentimental value for the defender, who progressed through the famed La Masia academy. The player himself has openly admitted that it would be "difficult to refuse" an offer from his boyhood club, though Barca’s financial constraints mean they may need to offload players before making a formal move.
Real Madrid have also been linked with the left-back, though their current priority remains a new centre-back after bringing in competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank. However, the allure of Cucurella’s energy and technical profile makes him an attractive alternative for Los Blancos. With his reputation soaring after domestic consistency and international success, Chelsea find themselves in a strong position to demand a premium fee for a player who has overcome a difficult start to life in London.
A critical stance on Chelsea's youth policy
Despite his status as a consistent performer, Cucurella has recently expressed some discouragement regarding the direction of the club. Following a disappointing 5-2 Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain, the defender called for a better balance between youth and experience. “We lacked experience,” Cucurella told The Athletic. “For a lot of players, it was the first time playing a match of that calibre, and we paid the price... I understand this is part of the club’s policy, and that they want to take this direction - signing young players and looking to the future. But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged."
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Future depends on valuation
Chelsea remain calm about the situation, protected by the contract extension Cucurella signed last year. However, the club’s hierarchy is not ruling out a sale as they continue to refine the squad. Ultimately, the Blues will only sanction a departure if their £61m asking price is met. Having invested heavily to bring him from Brighton in 2022, the club is determined to recoup a significant portion of that fee. As the summer window approaches and the 2026 World Cup nears, Cucurella’s performance on the international stage could further dictate just how high the bidding goes for the Spanish star.