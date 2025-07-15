Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Marko Brkic and Parshva Shah

Marc-Andre ter Stegen offered support from Barcelona legend as Hansi Flick warned he has 'delicate issue' to solve amid goalkeeper battle with Joan Garcia

M. ter Stegen
Barcelona
I. Rakitic
J. Garcia
H. Flick
LaLiga
Transfers

Barcelona legend and Marc-Andre ter Stegen's former team-mate Ivan Rakitic still sees the German as the club's No. 1, despite Joan Garcia's arrival.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rakitic offers support to the out-of-favour Ter Stegen
  • German goalkeeper told he's lost his place in the team
  • Refusing to leave despite his situation
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match