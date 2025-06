This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes his demands! Angry goalkeeper tells Barcelona what they must do to persuade him to leave despite still wanting Camp Nou stay M. ter Stegen Barcelona LaLiga Transfers Marc-Andre ter Stegen has outlined the terms Barcelona must agree to fulfil if he is to leave this summer, despite wanting to stay. Ter Stegen would like to stay

Barcelona have signed his replacement

May leave if paid out the rest of his contract