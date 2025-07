This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Hansi Flick to tell Marc-Andre ter Stegen he'll be third choice by coach Hansi Flick as German goalkeeper vows he won't leave Barcelona M. ter Stegen H. Flick LaLiga Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will inform Marc-Andre ter Stegen that he will be the third choice goalkeeper next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hansi Flick to begin pre-season preparations early

Coach to meet sporting director to discuss plans

Ter Stegen will be Blaugrana's third-choice goalkeeper Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Club Friendlies KOB BAR Match preview