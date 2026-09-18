'Having 15 points out of 18 is not easy' - Manuel Pellegrini refuses to get carried away despite Real Betis' flying start in La Liga

The Chilean tactician was very pleased with his squad's resilience during a busy schedule, especially after claiming an away win against French Ligue 1 leaders Lille in their Champions League opener.

Reflecting on the team's strong start to the season, Pellegrini said: "I'm very pleased. Having 15 points out of 18 is not easy, especially when slotting in an away Champions League match against the French league leaders and winning it. I think it is a very motivating start with very high demands, to keep pushing to finish as high as possible."

Addressing Getafe's stubborn defence under Jose Bordalas, he added: "Getafe are a tough side; they defend resolutely and are very physical. Fortunately, we managed to score that goal. We created three or four fairly clear-cut chances.

"The team performed very well defensively; they barely threatened our goal. If you can't score more than once, you have to know how to keep a clean sheet, but always maintaining possession in the opposition half and looking for that second goal."