Manuel Neuer confirms he will retire from Germany duty again after 2026 World Cup as he bids to sign off with second global crown

As Germany prepare to face the Ivory Coast on Saturday, Neuer is focused on the immediate task of securing a spot in the knockout rounds. A victory would ensure safe passage with a game to spare, allowing the veteran shot-stopper to dream of becoming the first German player in history to win two World Cups.

"This is our goal. We have everything in our own hands. We don't want to look back at past World Cups," Neuer said. "The team does not deal with that. We look at the next step and the next step is Ivory Coast. To qualify after the second game would be special and would allow us to look a bit further ahead. It is an absolute present to be here again. It would be very special to do it a second time but if I did not see the chance that we could do it, I would not be sitting here."