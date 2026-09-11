Manuel Neuer breaks Thomas Muller record! Bayern Munich legend sets incredible new Champions League history after Bodo/Glimt outing

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the veteran goalkeeper underlined his unwavering belief and ambitious targets for the current campaign.

Detailing his motivation to continue competing at the highest level, Neuer said, as reported by @iMiaSanMia on X: "I'm going into the season to achieve everything we can achieve. I think we have it in our team. That's also the reason I decided to continue. I know that everything is possible with this team, coaching staff and our spirit."

Emphasising his target to secure a third European crown with Bayern following triumphs in 2013 and 2020, the captain added: "It would mean a lot for me to win the Champions League title for the third time. We know we'll be facing tough teams, we just have to do our homework and focus on the start."