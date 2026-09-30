AFP
Manu Kone lifts the lid on Zinedine Zidane's 'human' management style as new France boss works his magic
A legendary presence in the dugout
Zidane is preparing for his first home match as the head coach of France, a significant milestone that sees him return to the Stade de France to face Italy. The fixture carries immense historical weight, mirroring the opponent he faced in his final professional appearance as a player back in 2006. While the public anticipation is reaching fever pitch, the players themselves are equally eager to see the reception their new mentor receives from the home crowd on Friday evening.
Kone, who is quickly becoming a key figure in this new-look midfield, spoke about the unique aura surrounding the former Real Madrid boss. "We'll see on Friday at the match, we're all going to discover that at the same time as everyone else, we're going to discover the ovation, we're going to applaud, that's all," Kone remarked.
- AFP
The human touch of Zizou
Beyond the tactical shifts expected in the Nations League, much of the focus has centered on Zidane's interpersonal skills. The legendary number 10 has long been praised for his ability to manage egos at the highest level, and Kone’s recent comments suggest that this reputation is well-founded. The Roma midfielder was quick to highlight the approachable nature of the man leading the national team, noting that his sincerity has already made a significant impact on the group dynamic.
Kone elaborated on the specific nature of Zidane’s management style, praising the direct and honest communication that has defined the current training camp. "It’s a pleasure to be coached by Zinedine Zidane, he’s a global legend. He manages us in a very human way, he is very sincere, very close to the players. He can talk to us privately or in front of the group. He builds our confidence, tells us to play freely. We are each natural on our side and it’s a pleasure," the midfielder explained.
Mentorship for the next generation
For players like Kone, having a manager who mastered their specific area of the pitch provides an invaluable learning opportunity. Zidane’s vast experience as one of history's greatest midfielders allows him to offer nuanced advice that younger players are eager to absorb. This hands-on approach is reportedly helping the squad find a sense of balance and tactical discipline as they adapt to a new philosophy on the international stage.
The 23-year-old midfielder expressed his gratitude for the specific instructions he has received regarding his role. "He was a midfielder, so I learn a lot, obviously, I listen to everything he tells me, I can only learn by his side. He advises me a lot on positioning, the balance of the team. The most important thing is to meet the coach's requirements," Kone stated.
- AFP
Confidence building ahead of Italy
Despite the limited time available to implement his full vision, Zidane has reportedly expressed his satisfaction with how quickly the players have taken his ideas on board. The early signs from the training ground suggest a squad that is motivated and empowered by their manager's belief in their individual abilities.
Kone revealed that the manager's positive reinforcement has been a recurring theme behind closed doors. "We haven't had much time to work, he is proud of us, because we were able to put in place everything he wants. He is very proud of us, he told us so, we are very good players in his eyes, we have the ability to adapt. And he is very proud of that, he told us so," Kone concluded.
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