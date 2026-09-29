The legal proceedings in the capital gains case linked to the deals involving player Rolando Mandragora have ended with three acquittals. The preliminary hearing judge at the Udine court acquitted Udinese president Franco Soldati and vice-president Stefano Campoccia because "the act is not recognised by law as a crime". Udinese Calcio were also acquitted "because the act does not exist". The prosecution had asked for two years in prison for Soldati and Campoccia, and a fine of €500,000 for the club. The charges related, in various ways, to false corporate communications, fraudulent declaration and IRES tax evasion. At the centre of the proceedings were the deals involving Mandragora, signed by Juventus in 2018 and back in Turin two years later.
Mandragora case, Udinese definitively acquitted
Below is Udinese's statement: "Udinese Calcio welcome with satisfaction the ruling delivered today by the Court of Udine, which ordered the full acquittal of President Franco Soldati, Vice President Stefano Campoccia and the club.
The decision confirms the groundlessness of the allegations brought against Udinese Calcio and their senior representatives, while also recognising the complete correctness, transparency and regularity of their conduct.
This is a ruling of particular significance, reaffirming the values of integrity and responsibility that have always defined the actions of the club and its directors.
The outcome of the proceedings also represents further recognition for Udinese Calcio, a club that for years has been regarded as a model reference point in the professional football landscape for the seriousness of its management and its attention to compliance with rules and principles of good governance".
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