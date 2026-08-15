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Manchester United v AC Milan at 4.45pm, the latest and the probable line-ups LIVE

Manchester United vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Manchester United
Club Friendlies

Follow with us live the latest friendly for Amorim's team before their Serie A debut against Torino.

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Manchester United v AC Milan

Goalscorers:


AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. At 16:45 on Ferragosto, they face Manchester United.

Having drawn with Inter in the Perth derby and then been thrashed 3-0 by Chelsea in Indonesia, AC Milan under Ruben Amorim, an ex who did not leave on good terms,head to Poland, to Wroclaw, to take on Michael Carrick's Reds.

Seven days before their Serie A debut against Torino, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 20:45, this is the final test for the Diavolo, who are still heavily hit by absences caused by injuries and the transfer market. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent with various physical problems.


Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history, makes his unofficial debut in the starting line-up.





  • The goals and the key moments:

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  • The match report

    Manchester United v AC Milan

    Goalscorers:


    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo. Manager: Carrick.


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Jashari, Musah, Estupinan; Loftus-Cheek, Cissè; Ramos. Manager: Amorim.


    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:


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