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Moataz Elgammal

Manchester United plot £50 million transfer for Brighton defender Ferdi Kadioglu after Carlos Baleba signing

Transfers
F. Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United are preparing to raid Brighton once again during this summer transfer window. Following the recent midfield acquisition of Carlos Baleba, the Old Trafford club have quickly shifted their focus to bolstering their defensive options. They are now actively lining up a lucrative £50 million move for full-back Ferdi Kadioglu as they rebuild the squad.

  • United target second Brighton raid

    Manchester United have officially announced the arrival of Baleba, but their business with Brighton might not be concluded just yet. discussions have already commenced regarding a potential £50m transfer for Kadioglu.

    The Old Trafford hierarchy have identified the defender as their primary target for the left-back position. A previous report from Turkiye suggested that the club were preparing a £40m offer, but the asking price appears to have increased. Reports in Turkish media also noted that Kadioglu's former club, Fenerbahce, are owed 10% of any future transfer fee, which could explain the higher valuation demanded by Brighton.

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  • Brighton prepare for potential exit

    The likelihood of this transfer materialising has intensified in recent days following developments at Brighton. Reports surfaced that the club are poised to sign left-back Jaouen Hadjam from Swiss outfit Young Boys, indicating they are preparing for life without Kadioglu.

    Fabian Hurzeler is expected to address the media later this week ahead of their second leg against Tromso, which could provide further clarification on the situation. Kadioglu joined Brighton in August 2024 for £24m. Although injuries restricted his playing time during his maiden campaign, he featured 42 times across all competitions throughout the 2025/26 season, firmly establishing himself as the preferred option on the left side of the defence.

  • Struggles on the pitch for United

    Manchester United have a midweek break following their comprehensive defeat to Hull City on Saturday, which will prove valuable for Michael Carrick and his squad. The midfield pairing of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans largely toiled during the match, which may result in Kobbie Mainoo being restored to the starting line-up.

    However, any immediate impact from the new signings might have to wait. Baleba is currently dealing with an ankle injury, meaning he is likely to be unavailable to make his debut for a few weeks. Similarly, Kadioglu missed the victory over Aston Villa on Sunday due to a minor injury after playing 87 minutes just a few days earlier.

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  • Carrick-Man-UtdGetty

    What next for Man Utd?

    Man Utd will look to bounce back from their disappointing opening weekend when they travel to face Ipswich Town. Carrick and his technical staff must find solutions on the pitch while the recruitment team work to finalise the Kadioglu deal. Fans will eagerly await further updates on the £50m pursuit before the transfer window officially closes.

Conference League Qualification
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Tromsoe crest
Tromsoe
TRO
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS