Friendly
Manchester United-AC Milan 2-1
Scorers: 2' Maguire (Ma), 37' Chukwueze (Mi), 51' Dorgu (Ma)
Torriani (MI) saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Ma) in the 41st minute
AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. In their Ferragosto fixture at 4.45pm, they face Manchester United.
After drawing with Inter in the Perth derby and taking a heavy 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in Indonesia, Ruben Amorim's AC Milan, a former side he left on bad terms, fly to Poland, to Wroclaw, to take on Michael Carrick'sReds.
This is the last test for the Diavolo, who are still heavily hit by absences caused by injury and the transfer market, seven days before their Serie A opener, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 8.45pm against Torino. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent with various physical problems.
Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history, makes his unofficial debut from the start.
If the score is level after 90 minutes, it will go to a penalty shootout.