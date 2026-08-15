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FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP

Translated by

Manchester United-AC Milan LIVE

Manchester United vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Manchester United
Club Friendlies

Follow with us live the Amorim side's final friendly before their Serie A debut against Torino.

Friendly

Manchester United-AC Milan 2-1

Scorers: 2' Maguire (Ma), 37' Chukwueze (Mi), 51' Dorgu (Ma)

Torriani (MI) saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Ma) in the 41st minute


AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. In their Ferragosto fixture at 4.45pm, they face Manchester United.

After drawing with Inter in the Perth derby and taking a heavy 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in Indonesia, Ruben Amorim's AC Milan, a former side he left on bad terms, fly to Poland, to Wroclaw, to take on Michael Carrick'sReds.

This is the last test for the Diavolo, who are still heavily hit by absences caused by injury and the transfer market, seven days before their Serie A opener, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 8.45pm against Torino. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent with various physical problems.


Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history, makes his unofficial debut from the start.


If the score is level after 90 minutes, it will go to a penalty shootout.





  • The goals and key moments:

    51' - UNITED DOUBLE THEIR LEAD, DORGU! Disaster from Terracciano. He plays a weak pass back to Torriani without spotting Dorgu arriving, and it is child's play for the former Lecce man to nip in and make it 2-1. Another moment of madness from Terracciano.


    47' - AC Milan are in trouble: United win a free-kick on the right, the header is flicked on into the middle and Terracciano almost turns it into his own net, but Torriani gathers.


    41' - TORRIANI SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY!Good work from the AC Milan goalkeeper, who gets down to his right and keeps out the Portuguese.


    40' - Penalty for United! Madness from Terracciano while playing out. He tries to beat two men but loses the ball in the box, then Marciniak spots a non-existent foul by De Winter on Tielemans and awards a penalty that was never there.


    37' - AC MILAN EQUALISE, CHUKWUEZE! Error from Mazraoui, Jashari wins the ball back and drives forward, then slips it to Goncalo Ramos: genius from the former PSG man, who gets into the area and, instead of shooting, with a splendid no look sets up the Nigerian, who does well to score into an empty net. What an assist from the Portuguese!


    25' - Bruno Fernandes breaks through on the left, gets picked out and hits it with his left foot, but sends it wide.


    23' - Cissé again, and it is a fine move down the left: he gets into the box, beats his man with a stepover and shoots at the near post, but without much power.


    18' - Another AC Milan effort, the ball reaches Cisse after a one-two: first-time strike and it flies high over the bar.


    15' - AC Milan go again, confusion in the box after a fine dribble from Chukwueze, and the ball drops to Loftus-Cheek: right-footed shot, Lammens saves with his foot.


    8' - AC Milan respond, with fine work from Pavlovic to find Jashari, who lays it into the middle for Loftus-Cheek: shot from the edge of the area, powerful but central.


    2' - UNITED SCORE STRAIGHT AWAY, MAGUIRE!Corner from the left, the Englishman finds space and powers a header over Musah to make it 1-0. A shock start for AC Milan.


    1' - United have an immediate chance: Dorgu gets away down the left, drives into the box and shoots powerfully, with Torriani doing well to turn it behind for a corner.

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  • The match report

    Manchester United-AC Milan 2-1

    Scorers: 2' Maguire (Man Utd), 37' Chukwueze (AC Milan), 51' Dorgu (Man Utd)


    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha. Manager: Carrick.


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano (from 60' Gila), De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Jashari, Musah (from 60' Modric), Estupinan (from 60' Bartesaghi); Loftus-Cheek, Cisse (from 60' Saelemaekers); Ramos. Manager: Amorim.


    Booked: Estupinan (AC Milan), Dorgu (Man Utd)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Ramos (AC Milan)

    Referee: Marciniak (POL)

    Notes: in the 41st minute Torriani (AC Milan) saved a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

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