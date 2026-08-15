51' - UNITED DOUBLE THEIR LEAD, DORGU! Disaster from Terracciano. He plays a weak pass back to Torriani without spotting Dorgu arriving, and it is child's play for the former Lecce man to nip in and make it 2-1. Another moment of madness from Terracciano.





47' - AC Milan are in trouble: United win a free-kick on the right, the header is flicked on into the middle and Terracciano almost turns it into his own net, but Torriani gathers.





41' - TORRIANI SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY!Good work from the AC Milan goalkeeper, who gets down to his right and keeps out the Portuguese.





40' - Penalty for United! Madness from Terracciano while playing out. He tries to beat two men but loses the ball in the box, then Marciniak spots a non-existent foul by De Winter on Tielemans and awards a penalty that was never there.





37' - AC MILAN EQUALISE, CHUKWUEZE! Error from Mazraoui, Jashari wins the ball back and drives forward, then slips it to Goncalo Ramos: genius from the former PSG man, who gets into the area and, instead of shooting, with a splendid no look sets up the Nigerian, who does well to score into an empty net. What an assist from the Portuguese!





25' - Bruno Fernandes breaks through on the left, gets picked out and hits it with his left foot, but sends it wide.





23' - Cissé again, and it is a fine move down the left: he gets into the box, beats his man with a stepover and shoots at the near post, but without much power.





18' - Another AC Milan effort, the ball reaches Cisse after a one-two: first-time strike and it flies high over the bar.





15' - AC Milan go again, confusion in the box after a fine dribble from Chukwueze, and the ball drops to Loftus-Cheek: right-footed shot, Lammens saves with his foot.





8' - AC Milan respond, with fine work from Pavlovic to find Jashari, who lays it into the middle for Loftus-Cheek: shot from the edge of the area, powerful but central.





2' - UNITED SCORE STRAIGHT AWAY, MAGUIRE!Corner from the left, the Englishman finds space and powers a header over Musah to make it 1-0. A shock start for AC Milan.





1' - United have an immediate chance: Dorgu gets away down the left, drives into the box and shoots powerfully, with Torriani doing well to turn it behind for a corner.