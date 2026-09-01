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Enzo Fernandez Argentina 2026 World CupGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Manchester City-Chelsea agreement: Enzo Fernandez joins Maresca

E. Fernandez
Transfers
Manchester City
Chelsea

Deal done between City and Chelsea for the Argentine midfielder

Enzo Fernandez will be a new Manchester City player. As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, the parties have reached an agreement in the last few minutes for the transfer of the Argentine midfielder, a former World Cup winner, from the Blues to Enzo Maresca's side. The Citizens manager pushed hard to have Enzo Fernandez at his disposal again after their time together at Chelsea.


According to Matteo Moretto on X, the final hours of talks between Manchester City and Chelsea over Enzo Fernández were intense this morning. The Argentine midfielder had already approved the move and had long since reached an agreement with the Citizens. The fee is said to be €135 million.

  • Born in 2001, Enzo Fernández has worn the Chelsea shirt since January 2023, making 169 appearances and scoring 31 goals, while also winning the Club World Cup and the Conference League. The Blues signed him from Benfica for 121 million. With the Argentina national team, the 2001-born player won the 2022 World Cup and lost the final in 2026.

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