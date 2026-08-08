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'Perfect fit!' - Man Utd urged to raid Newcastle star over Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly
Bardsley urges United to target Hall
Bardsley has advised his old club to bolster their squad with the signing of Newcastle defender Hall. Speaking in an interview with Casinolyze, Bardsley stressed that squad depth is essential with United returning to European competition. The former Scotland international highlighted left-back as a primary area of concern despite Luke Shaw's promising pre-season form.
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Hall the 'perfect fit'
Bardsley believes Shaw's troubling injury record means the Red Devils cannot rely on him for a gruelling campaign across multiple competitions. He identified Hall as the ideal solution to reinforce Carrick's defensive options. The former Red Devil believes the versatile defender possesses the exact qualities required to succeed at Old Trafford.
"There’s still time in the transfer window but they need at least one more midfielder, someone who is more defensively-minded, and another left-back," he explained.
"Luke Shaw has looked sharp in pre-season but with his injury record you always worry. I don’t think you can always rely on him for a full season, especially when United are back in the Champions League, because of the amount of games they’ll have to play.
"Lewis Hall from Newcastle United would be the perfect fit. It’s just a question of getting him out of Newcastle United this summer when they’ve already sold so many players and lost Eddie Howe. He’s a Premier League proven player though and a great age. I think the way he plays suits Manchester United to a tee."
Hall preferred over Lewis-Skelly
When evaluating potential left-back targets, Bardsley made a firm choice between Hall and Premier League winner Lewis-Skelly. He insisted Hall is far better suited to solving United's immediate defensive needs.
"I prefer Lewis Hall to Myles Lewis-Skelly when you look at what Manchester United need this summer," Bardsley stated. "Hall is better suited to playing left-back. I think if you look at Lewis-Skelly, he’s a much better player when you play him in midfield, and I don’t think United need another young player going into the middle of the park. They need a proven defensive midfielder who’s got that experience to come in and own that position.
"Listen, he’s a quality player. There’s no doubt about it. He won the Premier League last season and started in a Champions League final in midfield. But for me, if I had to pick between the two of them, it’s Lewis Hall every day of the week and twice on Sunday."
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What’s next for Man Utd?
It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will submit a formal offer for either Hall or Lewis-Skelly. The Magpies have reportedly made it clear recently that they do not intend to sell their left-back this summer. Meanwhile, the Gunners also appear unwilling to part ways with one of their top prospects. Should United fail to secure either player, they will likely explore other options, with Fulham's Antonee Robinson already linked to a move to Old Trafford.
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