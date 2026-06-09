Man Utd plot shock transfer move for Leeds United first-team regular

Man Utd are weighing up a move for Leeds goalkeeper Darlow ahead of the new season. According to The Athletic, the club are searching for an experienced back-up goalkeeper, with the 35-year-old among their preferred options. Darlow's contract at Elland Road is due to expire at the end of the month, meaning he could be available on a free transfer.

Leeds would like to keep the Wales international, but he is widely expected to leave this summer. The prospect of joining a club competing in the Champions League could prove appealing to Darlow. However, United may face competition from other interested clubs as the goalkeeper prepares to decide his future.