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Man Utd told they need midfield rebuild as Gary Neville expects Manuel Ugarte sale alongside Casemiro exit
Ugarte faces uncertain future after difficult spell
United legend Neville has singled out Ugarte as a player likely to leave the club this summer. The Uruguayan international, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain for £50.8 million in 2024, has struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter and was linked with a loan move to Galatasaray in January. Despite the heavy investment, he has failed to start a single game under interim manager Michael Carrick, leading to questions over his long-term suitability for the side.
Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville suggested that Ugarte’s time in Manchester is drawing to a close. "United need two central midfield players in the summer," Neville said. "I think Ugarte will leave so they need two really good central midfield players. Probably one that’s more positional, maybe like a Michael Carrick-type, and one that is more of a destroyer."
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Casemiro exit confirmed as contract option ignored
The need for a rebuild is further intensified by the impending departure of Casemiro. While the Brazilian veteran opened the scoring in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, reminding fans of his big-game quality, his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end. The club decided not to trigger the one-year extension in his contract, meaning he will move on when the current Premier League campaign concludes.
Carrick addressed the situation following the Villa win, acknowledging the respect between the player and the fan base. "When something is decided, in some ways, the fact that it’s decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really," the interim boss said. "I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals. And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters, and having that connection and the respect. That was a nice moment and I think he’ll enjoy that."
Neville identifies midfield as priority area
While the club spent significantly to improve their attacking options last summer - bringing in the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo - Neville insists the focus must now shift to the engine room. He highlighted that while the forward line is "starting to hum and purr," the lack of depth and quality in the middle remains a glaring issue for the squad moving forward.
‘Manchester United didn’t score enough goals last season and that’s an absolute no-no here, you have to score goals, so they’ve corrected that. Bruno Fernandes creating and even Mason Mount I’d throw into that when he’s fit," Neville added. "There does look to be good options up top but the centre of midfield is a problem. They’re going to need three or four really good central midfielders. At the moment, they’ve got [Kobbie] Mainoo who you can buy into, but you can’t really look at any of the others and think that’s going to work."
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Potential targets to fill the leadership void
Filling the void left by a Champions League winner like Casemiro will be no easy task. United have been linked with younger talents such as Nottingham Forest’s Eliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, though Neville warned that more established stature might be required. The club is expected to look for players who can provide both defensive solidity and technical control to compliment Kobbie Mainoo.
With a defensive shake-up also potentially on the cards, the upcoming transfer window represents another pivotal moment in the club's trajectory. Neville concluded: "I do think the back needs looking at but I think the midfield will be the real focus in the summer transfer window." As the season enters its final stages, the pressure will be on the recruitment department to identify the "destroyer" and "positional" profiles Neville believes are essential for a successful rebuild.
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