Man Utd plot £40m Sander Berge swoop as INEOS target third summer midfield addition

Ex-United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has outlined the specific midfield profiles the club should target in the current transfer window. Speaking to Tipman Tips, Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man said: "United need to sign at least two, if not three midfielders this transfer window. That’s the position where they have to really, really strengthen, especially with more competitions coming up.

"What United needs is diversity in its recruitment, instead of bringing three of the same type of players in. You’ve already got Kobbie Mainoo, who’s a good ball player and he brings good energy to the team. So, what they need is a player that is very dynamic and strong."