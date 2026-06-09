Man Utd still 'optimistic' they can sign Elliot Anderson & beat City in race for £100m England star

Man Utd remain firmly in the race to sign Anderson, with club executives confident they can convince the Nottingham Forest midfielder to choose Old Trafford over Man City, as per The Guardian. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders after an impressive season at the City Ground.

Forest are understood to value Anderson at around £100 million and have already rejected an £80m offer from City. The Red Devils see Anderson as a key target in Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild and the club hopes to make progress in negotiations soon.