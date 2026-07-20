Man Utd goalkeeper ready for summer transfer with big No.1 claim

Manchester United prospect Vitek has opened the door to a permanent departure from the club this summer as he seeks to secure a starting role elsewhere. The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who featured for 45 minutes in United's opening pre-season friendly against Wrexham on Saturday, was clear about his professional ambitions following the 1-0 defeat in Helsinki.

Speaking to the media in the mixed zone, the Czech Republic youth international explained that he no longer wants to settle for a secondary role. "I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see. We will see what is going to happen," the goalkeeper said.



