Man Utd's Elliot Anderson transfer dream over? Key reason emerges as to why Red Devils will step away from £120m England midfielder

United have identified the 23-year-old as a primary target for their upcoming midfield rebuild, but a significant gap in valuation has stalled progress. According to reports from ESPN, Forest have set a £120 million price tag on the England international, a figure United believe is vastly inflated. While the club has funds available, the hierarchy is reluctant to engage in a financial battle with rivals City, which would likely drive the cost even higher and deplete their overall budget.